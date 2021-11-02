CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Lincoln Parish

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lincoln Parish, LA – According to the Louisiana State Police, this unfortunate accident occurred around 12:15 a.m. early Monday morning. It happened on U.S. Highway 80...

shreveportmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lincoln Parish, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lincoln Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln Parish, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Louisiana girl with special needs shot after getting off school bus during an argument between two people

According to the police officials, 9-year-old girl with special needs was shot getting off the school bus after getting caught up in gunfire during an argument between two people. The girl’s grandmother says the bullet went through the girl, and hit her liver causing her lung to collapse during the incident on Tuesday afternoon in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lsp#Buick#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Louisiana woman arrested while rolling blunt in her vehicle near high school; tells officers she was ‘turning up’ for her birthday

Monroe, LA – According to the police officials, her name is Nicole Yvonnee Gregory and she was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 17. She was arrested near the Neville High School. Monroe Police Department officers observed the 18-year-old woman rolling a marijuana blunt in her vehicle. The responding officers found 10...
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
210
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

 https://shreveportmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy