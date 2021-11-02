CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-in-one quantum key distribution system makes its debut

Physics World
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA future in which quantum computers are commonplace might seem like an optimistic fantasy, but it could also involve hackers using those computers to steal important information. To thwart would-be bad actors, researchers developed a cryptographic protocol known as quantum key distribution (QKD) that uses the laws of quantum mechanics to...

physicsworld.com

Related
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
Physics World

Quantum advantage takes a giant leap in optical and superconducting systems

Two different quantum computers, one using light and the other superconducting circuits, have done calculations well beyond the capability of conventional computers – according to physicists in China. The breakthroughs provide further encouragement that quantum computers could soon be solving practical problems that are impossible to implement on conventional, or “classical”, computers.
COMPUTERS
mit.edu

Creating dynamic symmetry in quantum systems

Physicists and engineers have long been interested in creating new forms of matter, those not typically found in nature. Such materials might find use someday in, for example, novel computer chips. Beyond applications, they also reveal elusive insights about the fundamental workings of the universe. Recent work at MIT both created and characterized new quantum systems demonstrating dynamical symmetry — particular kinds of behavior that repeat periodically, like a shape folded and reflected through time.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Researchers crack challenge of sending control signals to millions of qubits at once

Today’s best quantum computers have fewer than 100 quantum bits (qubits), but future applications of quantum computing may require millions or more. Finding space for that many qubits will be tricky regardless of whether the qubits are made from trapped ions, superconductors, quantum dots or some other technology. Furthermore, as the number of qubits grows, so will the amount of wiring needed to control and connect them. All these wires generate heat, making quantum computers more prone to error.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Electronics#Quantum Mechanics#Quantum Computers#Communications Systems#Quantum Information#Toshiba Europe Ltd#Qkd#Nature Photonics
aithority.com

Elliptic Labs Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with A Leading PC OEM for All-in-One PC System

Elliptic Labs, a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors, announced that it has signed an additional proof-of-concept (PoC) contract with one of the top three laptop/PC manufacturers. This agreement features Elliptic’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) line of All-in-One personal computers (PCs).
COMPUTERS
Physics World

Industry engagement prepares UK for quantum transformation

The UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre aims to make connections between academics, start-ups and industrial end users to identify and develop innovative applications for quantum computing. The promise of quantum computers is starting to turn into reality. Research groups in academia and industry have built early demonstrators with a few...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Practical distributed quantum information processing with LOCCNet

Distributed quantum information processing is essential for building quantum networks and enabling more extensive quantum computations. In this regime, several spatially separated parties share a multipartite quantum system, and the most natural set of operations is Local Operations and Classical Communication (LOCC). As a pivotal part in quantum information theory and practice, LOCC has led to many vital protocols such as quantum teleportation. However, designing practical LOCC protocols is challenging due to LOCC's intractable structure and limitations set by near-term quantum devices. Here we introduce LOCCNet, a machine learning framework facilitating protocol design and optimization for distributed quantum information processing tasks. As applications, we explore various quantum information tasks such as entanglement distillation, quantum state discrimination, and quantum channel simulation. We discover protocols with evident improvements, in particular, for entanglement distillation with quantum states of interest in quantum information. Our approach opens up new opportunities for exploring entanglement and its applications with machine learning, which will potentially sharpen our understanding of the power and limitations of LOCC. An implementation of LOCCNet is available in Paddle Quantum, a quantum machine learning Python package based on PaddlePaddle deep learning platform.
COMPUTERS
Physics World

Raman and PL at the nanoscale: why it’s important for 2D materials

Join the audience for a live webinar at 4 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. CET on 16 November 2021 exploring recent advances in nanoscale Raman characterization of new 2D materials and heterostructures. Want to take part in this webinar?. From graphene to TMDCs and beyond, Raman spectroscopy and Raman imaging proved to...
CHEMISTRY
Physics World

Topological insulator design makes 30 lasers emit as one

An array of 30 vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) has been made to behave as a single coherent light source for the first time, paving the way for large-scale, high-power applications that were previously out of reach for this popular class of laser. The design of the new array draws on concepts from the field of topological insulators, and its developers are now working with industrial partners to refine the technology for use in medical devices and communications networks.
ENGINEERING
Physics World

Superconductor reveals new state of matter involving pairs of Cooper pairs

Cool a material below its superconducting transition temperature and you’d expect it to start conducting electricity without resistance and expelling magnetic fields. But an international group of physicists has found that a certain kind of iron-based material doped with negative charges does the opposite at around the same temperature – producing spontaneous magnetic fields and retaining resistance when chilled. The researchers say that the results point to a new state of matter in which electrons flow in correlated groups of four, rather than two.
PHYSICS
martechseries.com

NEXT-SYSTEM Launches E-Commerce Site, Making Its Pose Estimation AI Engine “VisionPose” Globally Accessible

Detecting skeletal information from images and videos without using markers — Pose Estimation AI Engine “VisionPose” enters the world market on November 4th. Japanese company NEXT-SYSTEM CO., Ltd. is entering the global market, with their independently developed pose estimation AI engine “VisionPose”, which detects human skeletal information from camera images, still images and videos without the use of markers, starting November 4, 2021, via their newly opened e-commerce site.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

China makes a quantum computer streets ahead of the US

Physicists in China claim they've constructed two quantum computers with performance speeds that outrival competitors in the US, debuting a superconducting machine, in addition to an even speedier one that uses light photons to obtain unprecedented results. According to a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journals Physical Review Letters...
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

LG Chromebook might make its debut in a few months

Chromebook shipments have skyrocketed in the past year and a half, thanks or no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote work and schooling. Unsurprisingly, there are a few manufacturers that are now trying to capitalize on that newfound popularity of the platform before demand dries up. Of all the PC makers, however, LG has been noticeably absent on that scene for years, but that might be changing now that the existence of a certain LG Chromebook has been sighted.
COMPUTERS
tucsonpost.com

fischer India launches all-in-one solutions for facade systems

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): As fixing specialists, fischer offers architects, planners and craftsmen with necessary support starting from the planning phase to static calculations and on-time delivery to the construction site. The provision of planning software and instructions for installers are also a part of the service. There...
SOFTWARE
Physics World

How to build tiny robots from stretchy sheets

New research shows that microscale robots can be made from shape shifting 2D sheets. Itai Cohen and Itay Griniasty of Cornell University in the US have developed a mathematical technique for encoding the motion cycle of a tiny robot onto the surface of a flat material. Working alongside Cyrus Mostajeran of the UK’s University of Cambridge, they believe that their work will make it possible to design microscale swimming robots from materials such as liquid crystal elastomers and hydrogels.
ENGINEERING
ambcrypto.com

IOTA all set to make its mark with these major updates

IOTA, a distributed ledger and open-source cryptocurrency, currently has some major updates. The first update talks about the incorporation of multi-asset multiverse while the latter is about IOTA 2.0 DevNet. Multi-asset multiverse. IOTA developed a completely new “leaderless consensus,” which is based on parallel-reality-based ledger states and on-tangle voting (aka...
COMPUTERS
Physics World

How fast does sound travel through 2D materials? It depends on how their layers stack

A new ultrasound technique that measures the strength of atomic bonds within two-dimensional (2D) materials, as well as the weaker forces between layers, has shown that the velocity of sound within these materials depends on the layers’ stacking arrangement. The technique, which was developed by researchers in the UK, could be used to craft “designer” 2D compounds by stacking layers in different ways while monitoring their bonding forces and studying how these relate to the materials’ physical and chemical properties.
CHEMISTRY
ZDNet

NSW government to create quantum technology centre for its transport network

The NSW government has announced it will establish a new quantum technology centre focused on improving the state's transport network. The centre is part of the state government's new plan for quantum technology to be used to run its transport. Minister for Transport and Roads Rob Stokes said using quantum...
TRAFFIC

