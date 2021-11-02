David O’Connor earns Educator of the Year honor from National Indian Education Association

The Cherokee County School Board proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 7, as Retired Educators Day in recognition of the outstanding service by educators during their careers and their continued service as volunteers. As part of CCSD’s partnership with the Cherokee Retired Educators Association, since 2015 we have recorded Storycorps-inspired oral history interviews with select retired educators to celebrate Retired Educators Day. The trailer for this year’s “Learning from Legends: Retired Educators Share Their Wisdom” video, featuring Jim Brookshire, Les Conley and Dr. Janice Fuller, is above. The full hour-long video, as well as several videos from past years, are on the CCSD YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/CherokeeGASchools In its proclamation, the School Board asked “students, staff and the community to reflect upon and show appreciation for the contributions of educators in their lives” … please thank a retired educator today! #CCSDfam.
