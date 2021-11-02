David O’Connor earns Educator of the Year honor from National Indian Education Association

Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® (OBAR) REALTOR® is excited to announce that member Stephanie Walker, of Stephanie Walker & Associates, was recently recognized as the Educator of the Year by both the North Carolina Real Estate Educators Association (NCREEA), and the Real Estate Educators Association (REEA). Said Walker, “It truly is an honor to be recognized as Educator of the Year on both the state and national levels. Knowing that letters of recommendation came nationally and not just locally is what matters most. There are so many outstanding educators in this country and the fact that they took the time to recommend me is amazing.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO