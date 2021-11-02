CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Hubbard on MRD Assessment to Inform Treatment Decisions in Resected Metastatic CRC

By Joleen Hubbard, MD, Mayo Clinic
onclive.com
 5 days ago

Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, discusses minimal residual disease assessment to inform treatment decisions in patients with resected metastatic colorectal cancer. Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, associate professor, oncology, consultant, practice chair, vice chair,...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancerhealth.com

From Scan to Scan: The Challenges of Living with Metastatic Cancer

Since 2018, Bethany Ross has started a new job, run four half marathons, and been treated for metastatic cancer. The 33-year-old software engineer was diagnosed with stage IV neuroendocrine cancer 3 years ago, after vomiting every day for months. Doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute found tumors in her appendix and pancreas and cancer cells that had spread to her liver and nearby lymph nodes.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA Assays in CRC: Impact on Clinical Practice

Richard Kim, MD: In your opinion, Dr. Bustamante, what can we learn from this paper that may really impact our practice, just general physicians who treat colorectal cancer communities? Your thoughts in terms of how this paper may impact their practice or our practice?. Liliana Bustamante, MD: Specifically in the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Roback on Subsequent Treatment Following Ibrutinib Discontinuation in CLL

Tadeusz Robak, MD, PhD, discusses subsequent treatment after discontinuation of ibrutinib on the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Tadeusz Robak, MD, PhD, professor of hematology, Medical University of Lodz, chief, Department of Hematology, Copernicus Memorial Hospital, Lodz, Poland, discusses subsequent treatment after discontinuation of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) on the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial (NCT01722487) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Trial of Frontline Trifluridine/Tipiracil Plus Bevacizumab Will Continue Despite Not Meeting Primary Objective Unresectable Metastatic CRC

Despite not meeting its primary end point of superior progression-free survival, the phase 3 SOLSTICE trial’s secondary end point analysis will continue in patients with unresectable metastatic colorectal cancer being treated with trifluridine/tipiracil and bevacizumab. Although the phase 3 SOLSTICE trial (NCT03869892) examining the use of frontline trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS-102; Lonsurf)...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Oncology#Crc#Colorectal Cancer#Metastatic Disease#Mayo Clinic#Md
onclive.com

Jain and Spaggiari Speak to Surgical and Systemic Considerations for CRC Liver Metastases

Dr. Jain and Dr. Spaggiari highlight key advancements in the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases, patient and disease factors to consider during surgical and systemic treatment decisions, and the importance of multidisciplinary care in this patient population. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Gina...
CANCER
megadoctornews.com

Perceptions of treatment risk vary based on how surgeons communicate risk information to patients

By American College of Surgeons (ACS) Newswise — CHICAGO: Using quantitative rather than qualitative terms to describe the risks of various treatment options improves communication between surgeons and patients, according to a study presented at the virtual American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2021. Based on a survey of...
HEALTH SERVICES
cancernetwork.com

ctDNA Assays in CRC: Interpreting Clinical Findings

Richard Kim, MD: You know, this paper gives us a lot of insight in the role of using circulating tumor DNA in the setting of resectable metastatic colorectal cancer. However, it does raise a lot of question, that we don't have an answer to. I think one of the questions that came up was that once again, this trial didn't control what kind of chemo patient got before or after. There were some patients got chemo before and never got chemo afterwards, or vice versa. Some patient got surgery first, then get chemo afterwards. But I think the main, the clinical question that sort of bring- that this paper does bring up, is that in patients let's say, get chemo for six months prior to surgery. Let's say FOLFOX for six months prior to a surgery and they go under surgery, and if a tumor DNA is positive afterwards, what do you do in those patients. Do you start FOLFIRI in those patients or do you watch them until there's radiographic evidence of recurrence. I think those are the questions that we don't have answer to, because clearly if you have a positive circulating tumor DNA, most likely that tumor will come back. Obviously, the lag time, it will be months, but it will eventually come back. The question is, should you start chemo right away, or should you wait until there is a radiographic finding. I think that's the dilemma that I think a lot of clinicians will face when we start using this circulating tumor DNA. Any thoughts Dr. Bustamante?
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Wierda on Future Research Directions With MRD in CLL

William G. Wierda, MD, PhD, discusses future research directions with minimal residual disease testing in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. William G. Wierda, MD, PhD, professor, D.B. Lane Cancer Research Distinguished Professor, section chief, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, center medical director, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, executive medical director, Inpatient Medical Services, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses future research directions with minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
onclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Larotrectinib Prior Therapy and Performance Status Outcomes in Patients With Non-CNS TRK Fusion Cancer

Alexander Drilon, MD, discusses prior therapy and performance status outcomes for larotrectinib in patients with non-CNS TRK fusion cancer that were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology 2021 annual meeting. Alexander Drilon, MD, discusses data from the following presentation: “Larotrectinib in Non-CNS TRK Fusion Cancer Patients: Outcomes by...
CANCER
onclive.com

Definitive Radiotherapy Shows Promise as Alternative to Systemic Therapy in Oligometastatic RCC

Sequential radiotherapy demonstrated preliminary efficacy and safety as a potential alternative to systemic therapy in patients with oligometastatic renal cell carcinoma. Sequential radiotherapy demonstrated preliminary efficacy and safety as a potential alternative to systemic therapy in patients with oligometastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), according to findings from a phase 2 study (NCT03575611) published in The Lancet Oncology.1,2.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Sabari on Selecting Between Available ALK inhibitors in ALK+ NSCLC

Joshua K. Sabari, MD, discusses selecting between available ALK inhibitors in ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer. Joshua K. Sabari, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses selecting between available ALK inhibitors in ALK-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Selecting frontline treatment for patients with...
CANCER
onclive.com

Adjuvant Atezolizumab Provides Potential Standard of Care for PD-L1+ NSCLC

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD, discusses the background of the Impower010 trial, the benefit for patients with PD-L1 levels of at least 1%, and the exciting direction adjuvant therapy in NSCLC is heading. In patients with stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) led to...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Monk on Potential Shifts to Treatment Sequencing Strategies in Cervical Cancer

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, discusses potential shifts to treatment sequencing strategies in cervical cancer. Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Arizona Oncology (US Oncology Network), University of Arizona College of Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital, medical director, Gynecologic Program, US Oncology Research Network, and co-director, GOG Partners, discusses potential shifts to treatment sequencing strategies in cervical cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

FDA Approval of Tisotumab Vedotin for Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Rebecca Arend, MD, MPH: I’d like to highlight the recent FDA approval of tisotumab vedotin, or TV. Tivdak is a tissue factor–directed antibody, and microtubular inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. Women with recurrent cervical cancer is truly a very high unmet need. There’s no standard of care after progression on first-line treatment. Based on the overall response rate of TV [tisotumab vedotin] of 24% with 7 complete responses, 17 partial responses, and a median duration of response of 8.3 months, TV [tisotumab vedotin] is truly going to be the new standard of care in this population. Additionally, its efficacy is supported by a median progression-free survival of 4.2 months and an overall survival of 12.1 months.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Kuykendall on the Potential for Momelotinib in Myelofibrosis

Andrew T. Kuykendall, MD, discusses the potential for momelotinib in the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis. Andrew T. Kuykendall, MD, assistant member, Department of Malignant Hematology, Moffitt Cancer Center, discusses the potential for momelotinib in the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis. Momelotinib is a JAK inhibitor that is currently under...
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

How Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Impacts Population Health

- Although young patients with metastatic colorectal cancer tend to be more fit and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, both groups have roughly the same survival rate. That is the main takeaway from a recent study by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute examining population health. These findings come as...
CANCER
onclive.com

Rapid Readouts: Efficacy and Safety of Larotrectinib in Patients With Tropomyosin Receptor Kinase (TRK) Fusion-Positive Lung Cancer

Alexander Drilon, MD, discusses the efficacy and safety data of larotrectinib in patients with tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusion-positive lung cancer that was presented at the World Cancer Lung Conference 2021 annual meeting. Alexander Drilon, MD, discusses data from the following presentation: “Efficacy and Safety of Larotrectinib in Patients With...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Palmbos on Frontline Treatment Recommendations in Bladder Cancer

Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD, discusses updates and therapeutic recommendations for the frontline treatment of patients with bladder cancer. Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD, assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, discusses updates and therapeutic recommendations for the frontline treatment of patients with bladder cancer. Significant progress has been made in the treatment...
CANCER
onclive.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Maintains RFS Benefit in Resected High-Risk Stage II Melanoma

Adjuvant pembrolizumab continued to showcase improved relapse-free survival over placebo in patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma with 6 months of additional follow-up. Adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to showcase improved relapse-free survival (RFS) over placebo in patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma, according to findings from the second...
CANCER
onclive.com

Evolving Therapy in Cervical Cancer: Tisotumab Vedotin’s Mechanism of Action

Rebecca Arend, MD, MPH: My name is Rebecca Arend. I’m a gynecologic oncologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and I’m going to talk about some of the exciting data that came out of ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress], specifically with the drug tisotumab vedotin. First, I want to talk about how metastatic cervical cancer has been managed following progression on chemotherapy. Historically we haven’t had a lot of options. The most exciting data before this were from GOG-0240, which was published in 2014 when we started adding bevacizumab to a platinum doublet. That’s improved survival by only 3.7 months, and the overall response rate was 48% vs 36%. That’s important to have this as a historical perspective.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy