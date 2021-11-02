CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android’s November patch leaves behind the Pixel 3, fixes Pixel 6 issues

By Ron Amadeo
Ars Technica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a new month means it's time for Google to roll out an Android security patch. November's patch is more notable than usual, thanks to some Pixel 6-specific bugfixes and the cutoff of the three-year-old Pixel 3 hardware. This release also marks the death of the Pixel...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 when you buy a renewed Samsung Galaxy S20

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google details the Pixel 6's recent update while the Pixel 3 is left behind

Google has released the November update for its Pixels — which the Pixel 6 series got a bit early last week. Changes included in that update are finally documented, though, including a few specific fixes for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Unfortunately for Pixel 3 owners, that phone has just reached end of life, and though Google tells us a final wrap-up update is planned for next year, it isn't included in this month's updates.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Pixel 6 review: The best Android value ever

The Pixel 6 takes the lessons learned from the more affordable Pixels and adds just enough high-end features to appeal to flagship fans who don’t want to spend $1,000. Google Pixel 6-5G Android... Prime. Google Pixel 6 Dual-SIM 128GB... Show More Deals. We check over 250 million products every day...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android Phone#Pixel 3#Iphone
Ars Technica

Asus preps affordable 13-inch laptop with detachable OLED screen

Asus has announced an upcoming laptop with a detachable 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. OLED-equipped laptops are not unheard of, but the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED stands out due to its form factor and price. The two-in-one comes with a stand that allows you to prop the device up at an...
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

Google is Working on the Fix for Pixel 6 Pro Display Flickering Issue

As people have finally started to receive their Google Pixel 6 Pro devices, some users have started noticing a flickering display issue when the phone is powered off. Thankfully, Google has acknowledged the issue and stated that the fix is coming with the new update. Although the issue is only...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Review: A Bold Return To Android Flagships

Last week we gave you an early hands-on look at Google's oft leaked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Even Google has teased these new Android flagships a time or two, leaning into the engineering the company has done on the semi-custom design of its Tensor mobile platform processor. Tensor is rumored to be based on Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC with an amped-up neural processing engine, or TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) for improved machine learning performance, and a few other tweaks as well. Regardless of whether the rumblings of Tensor's silicon lineage are true, the new chip is manufactured by Samsung on its 5nm process node and looks well-equipped to deliver solid performance.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
chromeunboxed.com

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro early benchmarks reveal highest GPU scores for an Android flagship

We’re only a day into the public, post-embargo cycle for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and, so far, the impressions are quite glowing. For Google, that’s a good thing as their phones have had a tendency over the years to be a bit less than impressive to the flagship phone review crowd. It’s not that they’ve been bad per se, it’s just that they’ve all had glaring issues that users have had to look past to decide on buying a phone with that vaunted Pixel camera.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

The Pixel 6 Pro’s Flickering Screen Will Be Fixed (Eventually)

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
CELL PHONES
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy V’ Pixel Remaster Releases on November 10th for iOS, Android, and Steam

Over the last week, I was wondering when Square Enix would announce the release date for Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster with basically two months left in the year. It looks like Square Enix wants us to enjoy November and likely December with the remaining Pixel Remasters because Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster just got a release date. If you’ve not followed these releases, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam from Square Enix began with the release of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III across mobile and PC platforms and we had the excellent Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster release recently. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster releases on November 10th worldwide for iOS, Android, and Steam. As with prior releases, Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster includes the UI improvements, auto-battle option, rearranged soundtrack, and updated pixel art.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

You can now try Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser feature on your Android smartphone

One of the strong fronts of the Google Pixel 6 series is its cameras. With the improved 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 4x optical zoom lens (on the 6 Pro), Google has got one of the best cameras in an Android smartphone. Coupled with Google’s software optimization, and Tensor SoC, Pixel 6 is ahead in the camera department. Now with Tensor SoC, Google has added some of the features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser that can do wonders. And now, you can try the Magic Eraser feature — the one that removes unwanted objects from a photo — on your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Grab the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s First Factory Images

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google took a usual step today by releasing both the factory image and OTA files for its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. They tend to do this as phones launch, giving users who like to tinker a way to fix their phones should they tinker too much.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

How to use the Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser on older Pixel phones

One of the biggest reasons why Google wants you to consider the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is because the camera system has been completely overhauled. But just as we suspected would be the case, Google has also worked some of its magic in the software department with features like Magic Eraser. Essentially, you can snap a picture and then use the eraser to remove unwanted objects or subjects from the picture.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

Hands-on with the first Pixel 6 Pro case – Phandroid – News for Android

While we continue waiting around for Samsung to show off its upcoming foldable phones, there’s another device that’s even further away that we’re excited for. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked a few times now, with some renders showing that Google could be moving away from its conservative approach. After seeing a flop in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google played it safe with options like the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. But if these new renders are to be believed, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be the most interesting devices of the year.
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Google Fixed a Whole Bunch of Android 12 Bugs on Pixel Phones Today

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Android 12, at least the stable version, is now a full two weeks old and has shipped to more devices than ever. Google has taken that two weeks to address a laundry list of bugs in the November Android patch that just dropped, with fixes for devices from the Pixel 3a up through the new Pixel 6.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy