Edison Partners leads $96M growth round in Prepaid Technologies

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- October 27, 2021 -- M31 Technology has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the OIP Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. M31 and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.
