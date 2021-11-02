CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison Partners leads $96M growth round in Prepaid Technologies

By Linda Lindner
roi-nj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton-based Edison Partners said Monday that it led a deal with StepStone Group, where Prepaid Technologies, a Birmingham, Alabama-based provider of prepaid digital payment solutions, raised $96 million in growth funding. Stifel Venture Bank, a division of Stifel...

