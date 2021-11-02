CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster merger faces federal antitrust suit

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago
U.S. regulators are suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and readers. German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors include Stephen King, Hillary...

#Simon Schuster#Penguin Group#Publishing Company#Publishing Companies#German#Bertelsmann#American#The Department Of Justice#The U S District Court#Macmillan#The Authors Guild#Doj
