After months of speculation, the men's Chinese national hockey team will play in Beijing, with IIHF president Luc Tardif confirming the decision on Tuesday. In a release posted on the organization's website, the IIHF and Chinese Ice Hockey Association will work together to use Chinese national team players in two Kunlun Red Star KHL games on Nov. 15 and 17. The IIHF will use it as an opportunity to evaluate the status of the team's work leading up to Beijing while still working with the CIHA on its player eligibility rules.

HOCKEY ・ 5 DAYS AGO