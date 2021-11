Dalene and Scott Caffey opened The Crazy Fisherman on Sept. 28 at 13721 FM 1097, Ste. A, Willis. The couple said they started a restaurant on the coast in 2013 and later moved inland following Hurricane Harvey before opening a food trailer locally. The new eatery offers Cajun and seafood dishes, including catfish tacos, shrimp baskets, crab flatbreads, grilled lobster nachos, boiled shrimp, seafood quesadillas, po'boys and Cajun fries. Varieties of grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, wings and soups are also on the menu. Food is available to go and for delivery as well. https://the-crazy-fisherman.square.site.

WILLIS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO