In this guide, we are going to walk you through the steps of verifying that your Windows 11 computer is activated. Many Windows 11 systems are activated by default; this is the case when a PC with Windows 11 pre-installed was bought, or when a device was upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11, if the Windows 10 device was activated. Upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11 are free.

