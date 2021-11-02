Quick Rip (BKFC New York Preview)

The UFC 268 main card rolls right along with the promotion’s #13 ranked bantamweight, Marlon Vera, knocking out the #8 ranked, Frankie Edgar, with a devastating front kick in the third round. Edgar found success in the opening act with his ground game, but Chito started to stuff the takedowns, and then began stinging the UFC’s former light weight champ with strikes. Vera was stalking Frankie in the final frame, and then as soon as the moment for the front kick presented itself, Chito made the most of it. Vera has now won three of his last four, and positions himself a lot closer to the top-5.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO