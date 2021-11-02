CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Quick Rip (BKFC New York Preview)

By BowlBeerBrawl
Bloody Elbow
 5 days ago

The BKFC ring touches down in New York, as we have another fight night. The main event is no joke, because we...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Bloody Elbow

UFC 268 results and video: Vera KO’s Edgar with front kick, Burgos gets the best of Quarantillo

The UFC 268 main card rolls right along with the promotion’s #13 ranked bantamweight, Marlon Vera, knocking out the #8 ranked, Frankie Edgar, with a devastating front kick in the third round. Edgar found success in the opening act with his ground game, but Chito started to stuff the takedowns, and then began stinging the UFC’s former light weight champ with strikes. Vera was stalking Frankie in the final frame, and then as soon as the moment for the front kick presented itself, Chito made the most of it. Vera has now won three of his last four, and positions himself a lot closer to the top-5.
UFC
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Canelo vs. Plant full fight video highlights

Canelo Alvarez became boxing’s undisputed super middleweight champion last night (Sat., Nov. 6, 2021) live on Showtime PPV and FITE TV from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the pound-for-pound star finished Caleb Plant via TKO in the 11th round. As a result, Canelo walked away with the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
punditarena.com

Colby Covington on the comments that almost got his team killed

Colby Covington and Daniel Cormier. Ahead of his rematch with Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight belt, Colby Covington sat down with Daniel Cormier and admitted that there was a time when his trash talk put both himself and his team in danger. Cormier mentioned that every time he sees Covington...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
FanSided

UFC 268: Kamaru Usman retains in tough rematch with Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman retains UFC welterweight title with decision win over Colby Covington in main event of UFC 268. In another tense and highly competitive title bout, Kamaru Usman successfully edged out Colby Covington on the scorecards to retain the UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 268. This...
UFC
New York Post

Logan Paul slaps heckler after Mike Tyson question

Logan Paul got physical with a heckler while clubbing with friends on Wednesday night. The YouTuber and boxer was standing outside celeb hotspot Nightingale in West Hollywood, when a group of fans began questioning him about a potential fight with Mike Tyson. After Paul refused to engage or answer questions,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo reacts to Andre Ward predicting Plant victory

By Max Schramm: Canelo Alvarez reacted with amusement when reminded that Andre Ward predicts a victory for Caleb’ Sweethands’ Plant this Saturday night in their fight on Showtime pay-per-view. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Canelo first assured the media that he would win on Saturday and then said that Ward might...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Video: Logan Paul repeatedly strikes person who called him a ‘p—sy’

Logan Paul is putting in that work (sort of) ahead of a reported boxing match against Heavyweight legend, Mike Tyson. A video emerged on Thursday of Paul (0-1 in professional boxing) and his Impaulsive podcast co-host, Mike Majlak, getting physical with a man. In the video above, Paul and Majlak are seen fielding requests for autographs.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

WTF: Dambé beach fight ends with sensational clubbing knockout

More action from the periphery coming at you this week with another entry in the What The Fight? collection this week. We’re mostly going to go back to some classics and work with some highlight packages, but there’s plenty of recent fisticuffs as well. So we’ll start with knuckle sandwiches.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

This is how Nate Diaz reacted to Dana White wanting him to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz recently asked to fight Tony Ferguson. While many fans were instantly on board with that fun match up between veteran lightweight strikers, Dana White wants him to fight undefeated welterweight (and part-time middleweight) Khamzat Chimaev instead. Diaz is on the last fight of his current UFC contract, and...
UFC

