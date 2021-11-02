Save $300 on this 1440p 240Hz Alienware gaming monitor bang on PC gaming's sweet spot

Dell has just launched its newest line of Alienware Aurora gaming PCs ahead of the holiday season. Unceremoniously dubbed the "R13", Dell's new flagship gaming PC sports a number of aesthetic, quality of life, and performance improvements over its predecessors. The chassis has undergone a substantial facelift with the new option to add a side panel window that shows off the clean internals. Liquid cooling is now standard, but you can upgrade to Alienware's proprietary "Cryo-Tech" liquid cooling, which offers better thermal performance and a swankier RGB-lit design, perfect for your side panel window upgrade. The R13 still boasts the same toolless access to the case components, but now the internal volume has increased by 50% for easier DIY installs, improved ambient air temps, better cable management, and more acoustic dampening. The standard power supply has also been beefed up to a minimum of 750W. Dell offers the same warranty as with previous models: 1 year in-home warranty service standard with the option to extend to up to 4 years.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO