Braves' Johan Camargo: Returns to roster

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO