Braves' Johan Camargo: Returns to roster

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson will play in his third World Series in four years when Game 1 begins Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. Pederson was with the Los Angeles Dodgers when he appeared in the 2018 World Series and won with the Dodgers last season in the 2020 World Series. He was asked Monday night about what the Braves have to do to win their first championship since 1995 and offered some sage advice.
According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
‘Tis the season when teams adjust their rosters for administrative reasons. The Atlanta Braves continued their off-season adjustments today. While the Atlanta Braves had players all over the Injured List during the 2020 season, that list evaporates in the off-season… regardless of the condition of the players involved. As a...
The Braves made a series of procedural moves on Saturday to begin the offseason, beginning with selecting the contracts of Alan Rangel and Travis Demeritte to the 40-man roster. Stars Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuna Jr. were also activated from the 60-day IL in what is more of a procedural offseason move than anything meaningful regarding their recoveries.
The Braves announced the 26-man roster they’ll carry into their World Series showdown against the AL Champion Houston Astros. It’s largely the same as the roster they carried for their National League Championship Series against the Dodgers, albeit with a few minor changes. Outfielder Terrance Gore will take over a bench spot at the expense of utility man Johan Camargo, while right-hander Kyle Wright will replace fellow righty Jacob Webb on the pitching staff.
Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder/pinch-runner Terrance Gore were added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of Tuesday night’s World Series game against the Houston Astros, and right-hander Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo were dropped. Infielder Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston’s roster, and outfielder Jake Meyers...
For the first time in 22 years, the Atlanta Braves are headed back to the World Series. The Braves eliminated the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night with a 4-2 win in Game 6 of the NLCS Saturday night. Series MVP Eddie Rosario hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give Atlanta a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Dodgers threatened in the seventh but Tyler Matzek slammed the door, erasing any opportunity they had for a comeback.
The Atlanta Braves replaced injured starting pitcher Charlie Morton by adding left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson to their World Series roster Wednesday. Major League Baseball approved the move after independently confirming that Morton sustained a fractured right fibula. Morton was injured in the second inning of Tuesday night's Game 1 after...
The Atlanta Braves weren’t the only ones that believed they’d win their fourth World Series title on Tuesday. Trevor Plouffe, who played 42 games with the Tampa Bay Rays during his nine-year Major League Baseball career, saw it happening seven months ago. But not just that the Braves would win....
The Atlanta Braves, once Milwaukee’s pride and joy and who earlier called Boston home, will take on the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series. The Braves have a rich history that’s largely lost in baseball’s sands of time. In his book “Boston Braves,” author Richard A. Johnson reminded readers that the Beaneaters pulled off one of baseball’s greatest upsets when, in 1914, they surprised Connie Mack’s heavily favored and powerful Philadelphia A’s in a four-game sweep.
