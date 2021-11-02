CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Cam Talbot: Taking on Senators

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Talbot will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Michael Russo of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Talbot remains undefeated, Wild spoil Canucks home opener

VANCOUVER -- Cam Talbot won his fifth straight game to start the season, and the Minnesota Wild spoiled the Vancouver Canucks' home opener with a 3-2 win at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba scored, and Talbot made 22 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Wild come out on top in rollercoaster game against Senators

I might not sleep for a week after that. After that finale, likely neither will Kevin Fiala or Kirill Kaprizov. Forget the ending though, let's start at the beginning and the two quick goals — 27 seconds apart — that handed the Minnesota Wild an early two-goal lead over the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
INFORUM

Kirill Kaprizov nets OT winner as Wild outlast Senators

ST. PAUL -- Kirill Kaprizov scored at 2:02 of overtime and the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Kaprizov one-timed a crossing pass from Kevin Fiala from the right circle inside the right post for his third career overtime winner. It was the first goal of the season for the reigning Calder Trophy winner, who also had an assist.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Derick Brassard fined $2K for punching Capitals' Grant Hathaway

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway during a game Saturday night. The play in question involved Brassard delivering a punch to Hathaway’s face while standing on the Flyers bench. Hathaway was on the ice....
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Talbot
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Senators fall to Capitals in wild shootout

This one had to hurt for the Ottawa Senators. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was a wild, wacky night at Canadian Tire Centre and when the final buzzer sounded the club was on the wrong end of a 7-5 loss to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in front of 11.387.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche
Yardbarker

It’s early days but Cam Atkinson is shining with the Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers made a big decision this offseason in moving on from Jake Voracek. They traded him to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Cam Atkinson, with a pressing cap-hit being the main motive. It’s still early days, but so far it’s safe to say that the Flyers are satisfied with the returns.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Takes loss against Wild

Demko surrendered three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Demko gave up a goal in each period, although he wasn't getting much help from his defense on the first two. The 25-year-old dropped to 3-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .921 save percentage in six contests this year. He remains the Canucks' top option in goal, so he should draw the start Thursday against the Flyers.
NHL
chatsports.com

Gamethread: Wild vs. Senators (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Ottawa Senators tonight; a rambunctious team that is full of young guys that can be extremely hit-or-miss during a game. With the lackluster defense and goaltending being a massive question mark, maybe tonight will be the night some of our big guns like Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala really get going in terms of production. Who knows.
NHL
chatsports.com

Preview: Wild welcome Senators to State of Hockey capital

The Minnesota Wild certainly have had their share of hardships lately. First, COVID wiped out a chunk of their coaching staff, and then their then-leading scorer. Injuries decimated the defensive depth. The young and rusty fill-ins combined with offensive struggles from their $45 million-dollar-man haven’t helped matters, and as a result, the Wild are now coming off of two lethargic losses.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Kaprizov scores in overtime as Wild beat Senators 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Tuesday night. Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time - all by one goal. Caleb Addison and Nico Sturm also scored. Cam Talbot had 24 saves for the Wild, winners of nine straight against the Senators.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Alex Goligoski still out as Wild returns home to take on Senators

After back-to-back losses to wrap up last week's road trip, the Wild returns home for one game against the Senators on Tuesday night – a chance to recalibrate in its first matchup vs. an Eastern Conference opponent since March 1, 2020. "We don't care where we play or when we...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Wild, Nov. 2

The set-up The Sens (3-5-0) were beaten 5-1 Monday night in Chicago as Patrick Kane scored a hat-trick. The defeat dropped the Sens to 1-2-0 on the road this season. Minnesota (5-3-0) has lost back-to-back games by a score of 4-1, dropping road games in Seattle and Colorado. The Wild are 2-1-0 at home this season and sit third in the Central Division standings.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov, Fiala & Foligno Stand Out in Win Over Senators

The Minnesota Wild came out strong against the Ottawa Senators on home ice as they looked to avenge their recent back-to-back losses while on the road. They jumped out to an early three-goal lead, but it didn’t last long as the Senators fought back and it was a battle to the end that required Kirill Kaprizov in overtime to finish it out.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy