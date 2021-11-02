CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out for personal reasons

 5 days ago

Larkin will be absent against the Canadiens on Tuesday for personal reasons....

Larkin gets overtime winner as Red Wings get victory at Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Dylan Larkin scored a goal less than two minutes into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit faced a 2-0 deficit in the second period, but Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri both scored to send...
Dylan Larkin
Tyler Bertuzzi
Adam Erne
Bertuzzi back with Red Wings in Boston; Larkin's status uncertain

Tyler Bertuzzi, the Red Wings’ leading scorer, rejoined his teammates at practice Wednesday in Boston after missing the team’s last two games in Canada due to his vaccination status. But still missing from the ice was top-line center Dylan Larkin, the team captain who was out of the lineup for...
Dylan Larkin delivers OT winner as Detroit Red Wings rally for 3-2 win over Capitals

WASHINGTON — The Detroit Red Wings overcame early trouble to earn a victory against a talented foe. A couple of penalties forced the Wings to play from behind Wednesday against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, but they stayed patient, fought their way to a tie, and then captain Dylan Larkin celebrated a 3-2 victory in overtime.
Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Syncs up with Larkin

Seider contributed a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Canadiens. The Red Wings were thumped by a Habs team that lost each of its first five contests, but even so, the rookie Seider managed to etch the box score with his fourth apple of the young season. There was nothing fancy about Seider's point pass to Dylan Larkin for Detroit's lone goal, but we're convinced that the 20-year-old will enjoy an extremely bright future if he sticks to the fundamentals and takes cues from captain Larkin.
Red Wings Send Kyle Criscuolo to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned center Kyle Criscuolo to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, Grand Rapids released center Josh Dickinson from his professional tryout. Criscuolo competed in 29 games with the Griffins a season ago, ranking second on the team with 11 goals...
Caps Host Red Wings

Two nights after winning a 7-5 barnburner over the Senators in Ottawa, the Caps return home for a two-game homestand that will conclude the October portion of their schedule. They'll take on the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night. Back on March 12, 2020, the Caps...
Morning Skate: Panthers @ Red Wings

Well, no controversy heading into this one, right?... With Joel Quenneville resigning late last night, the Panthers have detangled themselves from the current sex-abuse scandal surrounding the Blackhawks. This casts a shadow over not just Chicago, but the whole league. Personally, I think allowing Quenneville to resign was a poor choice by the league. Our community has had lots of space to discuss the topic and I am not going to discourage the continuation, but I also want to make sure that we also have space to discuss what brings us all together and creates community in the first place: the game itself.
Recap: Montreal Canadiens Shut Out the Detroit Red Wings 3-0

Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month so it seemed a good omen for the Red Wings chances against Montreal. Never mind that both Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi were out for personal reasons and for being unvaccinated respectively. What would the result be?
Beware Of The Red Wings

Upon further video review, the Detroit Red Wings are playing at a highly competitive level and will be a handful for the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. That was a theme in the message Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was imparting on his players at team meetings on Saturday morning, hours before the Leafs meet Detroit to kick off a five-game homestand at Scotiabank Arena.
Dylan Larkin's OT snipe lifts Wings over Capitals

Dylan Larkin scored at 1:37 of overtime and the visiting Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Wednesday. Larkin ripped a shot from the left circle past the glove of goaltender Vitek Vanecek off a feed from Lucas Raymond. Moritz Seider also assisted on the game-winner. Adam Erne...
No Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi, but Red Wings confident these days because of depth

Montreal — If the Red Wings were to miss forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi the past few seasons, it would be a devastating blow to the lineup. And it does hurt, with coach Jeff Blashill confirming after Tuesday's morning skate that Larkin would be unavailable for "personal reasons" and Bertuzzi being unavailable in Canada because of his unvaccinated status.
Dylan Larkin iffy as Detroit Red Wings aim to behave better at Montreal

The Detroit Red Wings make their second foray to Bell Centre eager to prove their first one was a one-off. That could be made more difficult given there’s some uncertainty surrounding the lineup, but whoever is in uniform Tuesday, the message is to stay out of the penalty box. That’s what marred the Oct. 23 game, when the Canadiens feasted on three power plays to hand the Wings a lopsided 6-1 loss.
Wings' Dylan Larkin not available to practice, status for Tuesday unclear

Montreal — The Red Wings might be without another significant piece of the lineup Tuesday when they face the slumping Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin didn't participate in Monday's practice, and coach Jeff Blashill wouldn't say if Larkin would be available. "Maintenance day," said Blashill after Monday's practice, as to why...
