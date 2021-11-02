Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out for personal reasons

Well, no controversy heading into this one, right?... With Joel Quenneville resigning late last night, the Panthers have detangled themselves from the current sex-abuse scandal surrounding the Blackhawks. This casts a shadow over not just Chicago, but the whole league. Personally, I think allowing Quenneville to resign was a poor choice by the league. Our community has had lots of space to discuss the topic and I am not going to discourage the continuation, but I also want to make sure that we also have space to discuss what brings us all together and creates community in the first place: the game itself.

