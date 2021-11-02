Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting against Arizona

Hart stopped 34 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Hart was able to come away with his second win of the year against his hometown team -- the 23-year-old is a native of nearby Sherwood Park, Alberta. He was able to hand the Oilers their first loss of the season with a solid showing. Hart has given up 11 goals on 130 shots through four starts, good for a .915 save percentage. With the second half of a back-to-back Thursday in Vancouver, expect Hart to serve as Martin Jones' backup for that contest.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO