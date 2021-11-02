CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Scottie Pippen Had No Sympathy for a Crying John Paxson Who Called Him to Apologize for How He Treated Him When He Was the Bulls’ Vice President: ‘Why He Was Crying, I Couldn’t Be Sure, and Honestly, I Didn’t Care’

By Ashish Mathur
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scottie Pippen and John Paxson won three championships together on the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s. By all accounts, they got along as teammates. However, Pippen and Paxson’s relationship became sour when the latter was the Bulls’ general manager and vice president of basketball operations. In the summer of 2003, Pippen...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 13

Related
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
John Paxson
Person
Bill Cartwright
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#The Memphis Grizzlies#Sbn Ricky
Larry Brown Sports

Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Refused To Make Amends With Isiah Thomas After The Last Dance Aired: "It’s Not Like We’re Crossing Each Other’s Paths Anymore."

Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas starred in high-voltage encounters on the court when the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons clashed in the Eastern Conference playoff. They had incredible duels, although the Pistons focused their attention on stopping Michael Jordan during those days. The "Bad Boys'" dirtiness was too much for...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Always Praised Scottie Pippen And Appreciated Playing With Him: "Whenever They Speak Michael Jordan, They Should Speak Scottie Pippen... I Won All These Championships, But I Didn't Win Without Scottie Pippen."

Scottie Pippen's recent comments about Michael Jordan have cooked up a storm in the NBA world. In an excerpt from his new book that is scheduled to come out soon, Pippen had a lot of negative things to say about Michael Jordan. Pippen called out Jordan for the way he...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

174K+
Followers
23K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy