Fortnite Patch 18.30 will be going live later today. Here's the full list of fixes heading to the game. Multiple updates have been making their way into Fortnite this season, keeping the content growing and lively. It seems that this patch will be no different. Bringing with it some new changes to the map, it seems that The Convergence will be turning into a pyramid - the only structure suitable for a Cube Queen. Alongside this, there'll be new War Efforts to fund, and a new landmark to explore. Here's what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO