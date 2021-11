Around 300 people attended Thursday's Fast 50 awards event, celebrating some of the Twin Cities fastest-growing private companies. This year marks the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 25th annual Fast 50 List, offering another reason to celebrate. And this year we did so, in person again, at an awards event held for our honorees at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Business Journal photographer Nancy Kuehn captured moments from this year's event in the stadium's Polaris Club (see slideshow above).

