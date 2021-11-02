CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor

By Kristine Garcia, Mark Sundstrom, Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is one step closer to joining the race for governor of New York after filing paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee.

The Democrat filed paperwork last week to create a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future that will allow him to raise funds for a statewide campaign.

De Blasio has not formally announced a run for governor but has spoken broadly about wanting to serve the state.

He said on MSNBC Tuesday that he wants to be part of the discussion “of where our state needs to go in the future.”

With Attorney General Letitia James announcing her bid for governor and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams potentially running, the mayor was asked during his briefing Tuesday how he would be able to get votes from people across the city.

“There is going to be a lot of time ahead for people to look at different leaders,” de Blasio said, adding that he has started a committee that’s going to be a “vehicle to talk about the issues that are facing this state and this city I care about deeply.”

“When people get a chance to hear all different perspectives, that’s what really decides elections,” he added.

Though he’s the leader of New York City, the mayor said he’s been “all over the state,” that has tremendous potential, but “we’re not where we need to be so we’ll see what the future brings.”

When asked back in early August about a potential run for governor, de Blasio said he hadn’t ruled anything out . The comments came even before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

If de Blasio does launch a campaign, he’d be directly challenging Democrat incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took the seat after Cuomo stepped down . He’d also be battling it out with Attorney General Letitia James, who announced her bid for governor in late October.

The latest update comes as New York City votes Tuesday for a new mayor to replace de Blasio come January when his term ends.

Frontrunner Democrat Eric Adams, also the current Brooklyn borough president, is up against Republican challenger Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s mayoral race .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

