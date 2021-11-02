CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masked suspect hits man with ax near Columbus Circle: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXRMS_0ckG32cw00

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan — An ax-wielding, masked suspect attacked a man on a Manhattan street Monday night, police said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old victim was approached by the suspect on Broadway near Columbus Circle just after 10 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect threatened to kill the victim and then struck him in the left arm with an ax, police said.

The suspect then fled into the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station.

First responders took the victim to a hospital, and his condition was described as stable.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was a prior argument between the victim and suspect or if the attack was random.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

