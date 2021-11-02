CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vending machine operator Compass Group to pay $6.8M to settle fingerprint scan class action

By Scott Holland
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom left, attorneys Douglas Werman and Zachary Flowerree | Werman Salas P.C. A $6.8 million settlement could end an Illinois biometrics privacy lawsuit targeting a North Carolina operator of vending machines that utilize fingerprint scanners to process transactions. On Oct. 28, attorneys from the firm of Werman Salas, of...

cookcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cook County Record

The OSHA ETS – What Employers Need to Know (And Do) on November 8, 2021

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. The Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) issued its much anticipated Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) earlier today in response to President Biden’s directive announced on September 9, 2021. The OSHA ETS generally requires employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their onsite workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or require onsite workers who remain unvaccinated to produce negative test results on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. The OSHA ETS gives employers the option to pay for any necessary testing, unless payment for testing is required by other laws, regulations, or collectively negotiated agreements. Covered employers must comply with the ETS mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated workers no later than January 4, 2022, and all other requirements (including the development and implementation of a policy that meets ETS standards) by December 5, 2021.
ECONOMY
Cook County Record

SCOTUS refuses school workers' claims unions unconstitutionally took dues after they tried to leave

Chicago Teachers Union president Jesse Sharkey | twitter.com/CTULocal1. The U.S. Supreme Court has turned aside cases brought by Illinois teachers and school workers who claimed their unions violated their rights by refusing to let them immediately leave the union, and refusing to refund dues the union took from their paychecks, even after they said they wanted out.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Business
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Cook County Record

Bankruptcy from a Governmental Perspective

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement. End Time: 04:00 p.m. (ET) Brian Shaw will present on the topic "Bankruptcy from a Governmental Perspective" at the virtual NAGTRI/SABA bankruptcy seminar hosted by the National Association of Attorneys General. The panel will cater to both bankruptcy novices and pros looking to gain a wealth of experience and discuss the latest hot topics. They will also address regulatory issues versus those handling tax debts.
ECONOMY
Cook County Record

Teacher seeks to keep up lawsuit claiming Evanston elementary schools are racially hostile to white people

From left: Attorneys Nicki Bazer and Kimberly Hermann | Franczek P.C.; Southeastern Legal Foundation. A Chicago federal judge has indicated he may soon decide whether a white Evanston middle school teacher can continue to press her claims in court that the Evanston/Skokie elementary school district’s “anti-racism” curriculum, programs and policies have created a hostile work environment rife with anti-white racial discrimination.
EVANSTON, IL
Cook County Record

Judge: Police union contract, IL labor law blocks Chicago from simply firing cops for not getting COVID vax

Chicago’s police union has won officers a reprieve, for now, from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order requiring them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get fired. On Nov. 1, Cook County Judge Raymond Mitchell issued an order requiring the city to bargain with the union over Lightfoot's mandate, which had given police officers until Dec. 31 to receive a full dose of COVID vaccine, or risk being fired.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Jack Carriglio Appointed to the Judiciary Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers

Cozen O'Connor issued the following announcement on Oct. 28. Jack Carriglio, member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Department, has been appointed to the Judiciary Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers. The mandate of this committee is to establish and maintain cooperative relationships with the appropriate agencies, organizations, and the courts; analyze and seek to ameliorate barriers to the attraction and retention of highly qualified judges; distribute appropriate college publications; and participate in other programs and projects to educate, train, and assist the judiciaries in the discharge of their duties.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass Group#Vending Machines#Scanning#Lawsuits#Bipa
Cook County Record

Lawyers ask judge to OK $68M fees for work landing $181M chicken price class action settlement

Attorneys in a $181 million antitrust price-fixing class action involving America’s largest poultry producers want a federal judge to let them claim $68 million in fees. In August, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin signed off on a settlement between Pilgrim’s Pride and attorneys representing a class of potentially many millions of Americans. Worth about $75.5 million, that deal resolved the largest remaining case in a collection of class action lawsuits that, combined, equaled about $181 million in payments from producers. Tyson Foods agreed to pay $99 million, the largest single amount to settle the class action against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cook County Record

Lawsuit claims NorthShore Health System using vax mandate to "purge" unvaccinated religious objectors from payroll

NorthShore University Health System Evanston Hospital | Youtube screenshot. Saying the north suburban hospital system has launched an illegal and discriminatory “purge” of religious employees, a group of NorthShore University Health System employees have sued their employer for allegedly violating Illinois and federal religious freedom protections in the way NorthShore has implemented its COVID vaccine mandate.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Cook County Record

2021 Construction Law Summit on October 28, 2021

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. Please join the Faegre Drinker construction law team in a three-part webinar series for updates on legal issues facing the construction industry. The initial session in the series will identify, analyze and discuss important contract provisions that can help all construction industry participants mitigate risks from project disruptions or challenges.
SUMMIT, IL
Cook County Record

Husch Blackwell Welcomes Dan Avants to Healthcare Team

Husch Blackwell issued the following announcement on Oct. 19. Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce the arrival of Dan Avants to the firm’s Healthcare team. Based in Chicago, Avants is a leading authority on the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) 340B drug pricing program, as well as healthcare facility development, including the hospital outpatient department (HOPD) conversion process. Avants joins the firm as senior counsel.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Legal Ethics Roundup 2021: Latest Developments Every Attorney Should Know on October 27, 2021

Holland & Knight recently issued the following announcement. Legal Ethics attorney Trish Rich will participate in a webinar titled "Legal Ethics Roundup 2021: Latest Developments Every Attorney Should Know," hosted by the American Legal Institute. The session will explore a wide variety of ethics issues impacting lawyers in any practice area and any work setting. Panelists will look at what has regulators’ attention, highlight the latest developments in those areas, offer real-world examples and up-to-date advice on how today’s courts and disciplinary authorities are interpreting the rules of professional conduct.
LAW
Cook County Record

CGCC Chicago 2021 Annual Gala & Manufacturing Summit

Locke Lord recently issued the following announcement. Locke Lord is proud to sponsor the China General Chamber of Commerce Chicago 2021 Annual Gala & Manufacturing Summit on October 26, 2021. Charles Wu will discuss issues within the global manufacturing sector. The virtual Future of Global Manufacturing Summit and Annual Gala...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Cook County Record

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy