A TikTok star from Florida allegedly started a police chase on purpose and later bragged about his wealth as he was arrested, telling the officers that his fame and wealth made him immune from prosecution. Damaury Mikula has often shared content on his TikTok account featuring his Dodge Challenger, a car with a potential price tag of $60,000. The 18-year-old has more than 4m followers on the social media platform and he reportedly makes around $400,000 to $450,000 annually. He was recorded by a police dashcam being chased by Pasco County Police on Friday. The chase took place around...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO