CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New movie sneak peek at Hollywood Studios theater

By Monica Street
kennythepirate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch a new sneak peek of an upcoming movie at Hollywood Studios before it hits theaters. Disney pays homage to Walt Disney’s legacy with the Walt Disney Presents gallery exhibit and self-guided tour. This exhibit originally opened in honor of Walt’s 100th birthday (2001) and showcases his life and work. You...

www.kennythepirate.com

Comments / 0

Related
kennythepirate.com

A New Live Action Reboot for a Beloved Disney Classic

Disney is remaking another classic Disney film. What are your feelings on this reboot?. If there is one thing we have seen a lot of over the past few years, it is live action Disney reboots. Disney has been working its way through its intellectual property putting new spins on beloved tales.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Surprise Eternals Sneak Peek at Disney California Adventure

Disney California Adventure has an exclusive sneak peek in the Sunset Showcase Theater which normally houses Mickey’s Philharmagic. The peek consists of explaining some of the origins of the Eternals on Earth as well as a trailer to conclude the preview. It makes use of lighting effects inside during key moments, though no other effects are used.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Gives Sneak Peek at New Holiday Merchandise!

After weeks of excitement, anticipation, and celebration, Halloween Time has come and gone at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts — which means that Christmas decorations will start adorning all areas of the Parks. Snow has already come to Sleeping Beauty Castle and lights will cover Cinderella Castle, and now trees will greet Guests as they enter all Disney World theme parks, as well as Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, and wreaths will line the streets.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

A Sneak Peek Inside The Kingdom Insider’s New Magazine!

For the first time in…well ever, we have launched a magazine Insiders! You all have been asking for so long and now the first issue has finally launched as of Tuesday, October 26. A lot of hard work and creative minds came together to create content that covers all things Disney, Universal, and travel for theme park lovers all around the world. Our magazines feature gorgeous photos and will have in depth reviews from dining, experiences, events, attractions, fashion spreads, cruises, news, hotel reviews, and even some Disney Parks history! It really has so much wonderful content that is sure to engage readers page after page, and our reviews will help readers when it comes to planning their own upcoming and future vacations. Our first issue features Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and is full of lots of fun fall and Halloween content just in time for the spooky season!
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

SNEAK PEEK at Some of the NEW Disney Holiday Ears and More Coming Soon!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Since Halloween is over, holiday celebrations will soon be here in full force in the Disney Parks!. We’ve already seen decorations go up in Disney World, as well as...
TRAVEL
First Showing

New Spielberg Sneak Peek at 'West Side Story' + Two More Posters

"I am just so proud and honored that I got this 'shot' late in my career!" There's a new Spielberg movie arriving this December! In case you haven't heard? 20th Century has released another "Sneak Peek" 60-sec trailer for Spielberg's remake of the classic musical West Side Story. The first trailer debuted earlier this year during the Oscars, and we also posted the full trailer last month. This new teaser includes behind-the-scenes footage of Spielberg on set shooting the movie. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. The story focuses on the love story between teens Tony, played by Ansel Elgort, and Maria, played by newcomer Rachel Zegler. The ensemble cast includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Curtiss Cook, and Rita Moreno. I like this promo, I just wish there was more! One minute of watching Spielberg & Janusz Kaminski work is not nearly enough.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kennythepirate.com

Breaking: New dates and character meets announced for Disney World!

Only a few character experiences have returned, but we can all rejoice! We have new dates and character meets to look forward to. If you have been to Disney World since last July, the only ways to see characters are from a distance, on a cavalcade, or during a character meal. It is not ideal by any means, but it was necessary during the initial reopening phase.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Studios#Theaters#Disney Movie#Marvel#The Walt Disney Presents#The Chinese Theater#Ktp Crew
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Warns ‘You Better Be Sitting Down’ for Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has been counting down the days until his debut on the hit Paramount Network series. Finn Little is one of a couple of new faces that “Yellowstone” fans will soon become acquainted with. He joins veteran actresses Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo as brand new cast members for the upcoming new season. Little will be playing “Carter,” a new character on “Yellowstone” that we know little about (no pun intended). It is safe to say that Finn Little is very excited to be joining “Yellowstone” for the fourth season. He’s been using social media to interact with fans of the show and also launched a countdown to the first new episode. Fans have been very receptive to Little and have noted how excited they are to see him on the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
kennythepirate.com

You can stay at this new Disney Resort for FREE

You can stay at this new Disney Resort for free! Know anyone who would love that?. Disney gives guests a totally immersive vacation including a two-night, cruise-style itinerary. Guests will become the hero of their own adventure in an experience that surrounds guests in Star Wars storytelling 24 hours a day! Check out all the immersive details we have shared HERE.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy