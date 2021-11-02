Halloween 2021

This month’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert will be hosted on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Branson Famous Theater and benefit Compassus Hospice Dream Team. The show begins at 2 p.m. Folks will be welcomed by and entertained by Theatre Hosts Brandon Mabe and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Keith Rawls. The concert will also feature the talents of Wendell Johnson, Tom & Debby Lakin, Angela Seng, Billy Hale, Ron & Haven Howard, Sonshine Road, Southern Grace and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
Comments / 0