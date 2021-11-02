CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Halloween 2021

By AJ Meakins
bransontrilakesnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks of all ages donned costumes across the Tri-Lakes...

www.bransontrilakesnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local restaurant brings the flavors of Jamaica to the Ozarks

A new restaurant in town is bringing the tastes of Jamaica to Branson. The Jerk Spot celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday Oct. 21. The Jerk Spot is located at 607 Highway 165 Suite 6 in Branson. According to The Jerk Spot Co-Owner Cavene McGann, the restaurant serves dishes created...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Eco-friendly walking path opens at Eiserman Park

A new eco-friendly walking path opened Monday at Eiserman Park. The Branson Parks & Recreation Department held a ribbon-cutting celebration for the eco-friendly walking trail that was specifically designed to keep tires out of landfills. They also hope the new design will help to improve Lake Taneycomo’s water quality. “This...
BRANSON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
bransontrilakesnews.com

Thieves strike Lights of Joy Christmas display

The Grinch has already struck Branson this holiday season. Officials with the Lights of Joy Drive-Thru reported the theft of electrical cords and power outlets stolen from the property just before their opening on Nov. 1. The criminals stole the cords from the ticket booth all the way to the display’s nativity scene, and took the power cords from the nativity scene.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

November Jammin’ for Jesus to benefit Compassus Hospice

This month’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert will be hosted on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Branson Famous Theater and benefit Compassus Hospice Dream Team. The show begins at 2 p.m. Folks will be welcomed by and entertained by Theatre Hosts Brandon Mabe and Megan Mabe and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Keith Rawls. The concert will also feature the talents of Wendell Johnson, Tom & Debby Lakin, Angela Seng, Billy Hale, Ron & Haven Howard, Sonshine Road, Southern Grace and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Salvation Army opens Christmas assistance registration

The Salvation Army in Branson announced registration for the Christmas Assistance program for Stone and Taney Counties is now open through Monday, Nov. 15. The program is open for children from birth through 16 years of age. Registration must be completed in person at the Salvation Army’s location in Branson,...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister schools partners with Taneyhills Library

The Hollister School District has teamed up with the Taneyhills Library to give students more access to books with one app. According to a press release from Hollister School District, Taneyhills Library and Hollister R-V School District have formed an innovative new partnership to increase students’ access to ebooks and digital audiobooks by combining the library’s and school’s digital reading resources into one app. This Public Library CONNECT partnership is facilitated by OverDrive, the popular digital reading platform serving both the library and school.
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Two Branson Star Theater shows offering free veterans tickets

The Outlaw Eagles and the Creedence Clearwater Revue shows at the Branson Star Theater are offering free tickets to their show to veterans for Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. For The Outlaw Eagles show on Monday, Nov. 8 and the Creedence Clearwater Revue show on Tuesday, Nov. 9, veterans will receive...
BRANSON, MO
Upworthy

10 things that made us smile this week​

It's that time of the week again, where we round up some snippets of delight to lift people's spirits and bring a smile to their faces. Think of it as a hit of endorphins giving you that natural high we all crave, and a reminder that no matter how bleak things may feel at times, simple things can bring us great joy.
LIFESTYLE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Power Outage Leads To Recovery Of Missing Wedding Ring

The months-long mystery of a Sandwich man’s missing wedding ring was solved when it was found in a freezer at Stop & Shop, thanks in large part to last week’s power outage. It all started on July 1 when Carla and Steven Cressy were out for a walk in the...
RELATIONSHIPS
bransontrilakesnews.com

Gregory Porter's mom transformed his life

Gregory Porter's life was transformed by the advice of his dying mother. The 50-year-old singer has revealed that was urged to be more "risky" by his mother Ruth two days before she died of cancer. He recalled: "I was trying to assure my mother when she was sick that I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kchi.com

Halloween Safety

Sunday is Halloween and the children will want to get out to do some Trick-Or-Treating. Detective Whitney Murdock from the Chillicothe Police Department says the Kids, Parents, and Motorists all need to be thinking Halloween Safety. Murdock says for the Parents, think about the costume and getting around. She says...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
interlochenpublicradio.org

Outdoors: Halloween

Halloween is not mentioned in any of Shakespeare’s plays. However, The Bard certainly included ghosts and potions in a number of historical tragedies, and the Scottish play,…I guess outside of a theatre I can call it Macbeth, is cursed with witches. But curiously, at least according to an article called...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy