Halloween 2021

The Hollister School District has teamed up with the Taneyhills Library to give students more access to books with one app. According to a press release from Hollister School District, Taneyhills Library and Hollister R-V School District have formed an innovative new partnership to increase students’ access to ebooks and digital audiobooks by combining the library’s and school’s digital reading resources into one app. This Public Library CONNECT partnership is facilitated by OverDrive, the popular digital reading platform serving both the library and school.

HOLLISTER, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO