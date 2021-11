Clarkson jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then was able to finish off the Dutchwomen with 2 third period goals to get their first 3 league points of the season. Anne Cherkowski got her second of the season in the first period at 10:46 of the first period from Caitrin Lonergan and Gabrielle David. Clarkson expanded the lead when David scored 5:00 into the period from Kirstyn McQuigge and Cherkowski.

