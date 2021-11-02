NFC playoff picture: Eagles easing into position for the final Wild Card spot

We’re at the Week 9 point of the NFL season and although the NFC playoff picture is far from being completed, the Eagles sit in a prime position to make a late run to the postseason.

The Packers moved into the No. 1 overall seed in the conference after an upset win over the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia currently sits in second place in the NFC East and just a game out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

The 3-5 Eagles will have winnable matchups upcoming against the Chargers, Broncos, Saints, and Jets, along with two division matchups against the Giants and Washington, before closing with Dallas.

NFC East Standings

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Standings

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

6-1

Philadelphia Eagles

3-5

Washington Football Team

2-6

New York Giants

2-6

NFC playoff picture

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

We’re almost to the official halfway point and if the season ended today, this is how things would shake out and with 8 games to play, Philadelphia is clearly in striking distance of a wild card spot with the NFL’s easiest remaining schedule.

1. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

2. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

3. Dallas Cowboys (6-1)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

6. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

Final playoff spot 7. Carolina Panthers (4-4)

On the bubble: 8. Minnesota Vikings (3-4), 9. San Francisco 49ers (3-4), 10. Atlanta Falcons (3-4), 11. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5), 12. Seattle Seahawks (3-5), 13. Chicago Bears (3-5), 14. Washington Football Team (2-6), 15. New York Giants (2-6), 16. Detroit Lions (0-8)