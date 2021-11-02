CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC playoff picture: Eagles easing into position for the final Wild Card spot

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQP8f_0ckFwS6m00

We’re at the Week 9 point of the NFL season and although the NFC playoff picture is far from being completed, the Eagles sit in a prime position to make a late run to the postseason.

The Packers moved into the No. 1 overall seed in the conference after an upset win over the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia currently sits in second place in the NFC East and just a game out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

The 3-5 Eagles will have winnable matchups upcoming against the Chargers, Broncos, Saints, and Jets, along with two division matchups against the Giants and Washington, before closing with Dallas.

NFC East Standings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zcgx_0ckFwS6m00
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Standings

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

6-1

Philadelphia Eagles

3-5

Washington Football Team

2-6

New York Giants

2-6

NFC playoff picture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y92Co_0ckFwS6m00
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

We’re almost to the official halfway point and if the season ended today, this is how things would shake out and with 8 games to play, Philadelphia is clearly in striking distance of a wild card spot with the NFL’s easiest remaining schedule.

1. Green Bay Packers (7-1)

2. Arizona Cardinals (7-1)

3. Dallas Cowboys (6-1)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-1)

6. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

Final playoff spot 7. Carolina Panthers (4-4)

On the bubble: 8. Minnesota Vikings (3-4), 9. San Francisco 49ers (3-4), 10. Atlanta Falcons (3-4), 11. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5), 12. Seattle Seahawks (3-5), 13. Chicago Bears (3-5), 14. Washington Football Team (2-6), 15. New York Giants (2-6), 16. Detroit Lions (0-8)

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, ‘Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem’

(CBS Denver) — It’s been a surprising season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC the last two years, have just pulled themselves up to .500 after four early-season losses. That’s good enough for a last-place tie with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, The Las Vegas Raiders, facing down another scandal, sit in first place. The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate strong but have slipped in recent weeks. The Raiders and Chargers should be able to maintain their lead. Each face an inferior NFC East foe on the road this week. The Raiders...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Regarding Eagles DT Fletcher Cox saying that he “can’t be aggressive” in their system, DC Jonathan Gannon responded that the veteran defensive tackle makes some “good points” and is taking input from him and other players. “He’s got good points,” the DC said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Philadelphia Sports Nation

The Eagles Playoff Run Is Back On

The Philadelphia Eagles just absolutely destroyed the 0-7 Detroit Lions. Yes, I am aware the Lions are the worst team in football. And I know there are some laughing at the title of this article thinking that this is all going to be a huge overreaction. Well it’s not. Yes, if the Eagles had lost to the Lions, which many thought would happen, this article would probably be about who we should target within the top 10 picks of the NFL draft. But that’s not the case. Instead the Eagles dropped 44 points in route to their third victory on the season. When was the last time the Eagles scored 40 points in a game you ask? Super Bowl 52 against the Patriots.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Chargers' victory over Eagles

An eloquent performance from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert kept the Bolts from having a record of .500. Instead, the team now sits at 5-3 after a 27-24 victory over the Eagles after Herbert was 27 of 31 for 319 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Herbert has...
NFL
republictimes.net

Eagles end season in playoffs

The Columbia High School football team ended its season Friday night in the first round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) lost 49-13 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Dominic Voegele, a junior quarterback, scored both touchdowns for Columbia. The game was scoreless after the first quarter, but Sacred...
COLUMBIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Cowboys#American Football#Chargers#Broncos#Jets#Nfc East Standings#Washington Football Team#New York Giants#Green Bay Packers#New Orleans Saints#Minnesota Vikings
ozarkradionews.com

The Eagles Soar to the District Finals

The Liberty Eagles traveled to Forsyth on Friday night to face the Forsyth Panthers in District semi-final action. Forsyth jumped out early scoring on their first two drives but Coach Kenaga made defensive adjustments and the Eagles began to roll. Carter Pruitt tallied over 300 yards total offense with three touchdowns, Lucas Frazier and Tanner Ripko added two touchdowns each to lead the Eagles to the District finals with a 46-21 victory. The Eagles will travel to Ava to face the Bears in the district finals.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Chargers game recap: Everything we know

Justin Herbert showed why he’s one of the top-five young signal-callers in the NFL, tossing two touchdown passes and running for a score, as a Dustin Hopkins 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining, gave the Los Angeles Chargers a 27-24 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Herbert threw...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy