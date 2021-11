The most popular way to travel between the islands is by ferry as there are multiple ferry routes available daily that can be convenient for your schedule and budget friendly. You can reach most of the Greek Islands in about 30 minutes on a fast ferry where you can also bring your rental car or motorbike if you have one. Don’t worry about renting transportation before you head to the islands as there are several options available, depending on which islands you chose to visit. You can also fly between some of the larger islands which is convenient if there’s an airport on the island you are visiting and you are planning to stay for a while.

