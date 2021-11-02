CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: Parrot Caught Peeking at Traffic Cam

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis parrot was caught peeking at a traffic...

miami.cbslocal.com

The Independent

Curious parrot investigates traffic camera in Brazil

CCTV footage shows the hilarious moment a traffic camera got visited by a curious parrot in Brazil. Video footage from a Curitiba highway shows the creature looking into the camera as the parrot plays peek-a-boo dipping in and out of the camera’s eye line. The footage was posted online by...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Cat Caught Greeting Delivery Drivers On Camera | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Tuna the cat has always loved going outside. Her parents got her a GPS one day to see where she went, but to their surprise, the GPS said Tuna never left their house! One day, they went to check their security camera and caught her greeting their delivery guy 😻
ANIMALS
WRAL

Caught on cam: Large emu on the loose in SC neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on cam: Large emu on the loose in SC neighborhood. An emu on the loose caused quite a stir in Greenville County, South Carolina...
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Noisy Tiger Cubs

That’s a lot of noise for such little cubs! A mother Amur tiger nursed her noisy babies at the Banham Zoo in England last month.
ANIMALS
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Halloween For Dogs

Dogs in New York City dressed in their best costumes for the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on Saturday. If you need some inspiration for how to dress up your dog for Halloween, check out these looks.
PETS
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Human Towers

People in Barcelona, Spain constructed the first "human towers" since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday's event was part of the Santa Úrsula festival, and teams competed to build the tallest and most complicated towers using their bodies.
VISUAL ART
windowscentral.com

Save up to 20% on a Vantrue dash cam and keep an extra eye on the road

One of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals today features a selection of Vantrue dash cams up to 20% off. If you own a car or drive one regularly, you should have a dash cam. Once installed, they mostly keep to themselves and can save you big time in an emergency. The prices and the features on these dash cams vary from as low as $135.99 for the Vantrue N2 Pro to $207.99 for the Vantrue N4, but in all cases the prices is a whole lot less than what it would have been yesterday.
ELECTRONICS
International Business Times

Crocodile Found With Partially-Eaten Body Of 15-Year-Old In Mouth 2 Days After Attacking Boy

A crocodile in India was found swimming in a river with the partially-eaten body of a boy, two days after the child was attacked by the reptile. According to local media reports, the forest, fire and police departments in the southern state of Karnataka were searching for the 15-year-old boy after he was attacked and dragged away by the crocodile into the Kali River on Sunday. As the search continued Tuesday, people found the crocodile with the teenager's corpse in its mouth, The Times of India reported.
ACCIDENTS

