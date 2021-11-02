WEB EXTRA: Giant Sculptures At Art Exhibit In Santiago, Chile

The Mixed Media Street Art Exhibition is curated by Savior Elmundo and On The Fringe Gallery. Since the pandemic had everything closed down and all of us closed up at home, it is time to come out and celebrate the artists who never stopped creating. You have seen their works in the streets from wheat paste to murals and now, you can see the talent and timely messages up close and personal. Be bombarded by texture, color popping, 3D jumping, and vast creativity in these brand new, never shown pieces. If you are a street art fan and art enthusiast, you do not want to miss this incredible moment.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO