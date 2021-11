GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes recovered late to win their first game of the season, 5-4 against the Seattle Kraken at Gila River Arena on Saturday. Mark Giordano tied it 4-4 for the Kraken with 1:18 remaining and goalie Philipp Grubauer pulled for the extra attacker, but Lawson Crouse responded 13 seconds later with his second of the game to put the Coyotes back in front 5-4 with 1:05 left.

