Minneapolis voters reject plan to replace Police Department

Janesville Gazette
 10 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis voters on Tuesday soundly rejected a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, crushing the hopes of supporters that outrage over the killing of George Floyd would translate into one of the nation's most far reaching experiments in transforming public safety. The final votes came at...

www.gazettextra.com

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau attorney reprimanded for a third time

A Wausau attorney has been publicly reprimanded and ordered to pay more than $26,000 in costs for misconduct in two matters, the State Bar of Wisconsin reported last month. The reprimand is the third against Jeffery J. Drach, a certified elder law attorney in Wausau. According to the Office of...
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Chicago

ShotSpotter, Chicago Police Defend Gunshot Detection Technology As Chicago Residents Sound Off At City Council Committee Hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Critics and supporters finally had the chance to sound off Friday on Chicago’s controversial gunshot detection system, which the CBS 2 Investigators have been digging into for months. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey listened to the City Council hearing Friday, and representatives from ShotSpotter and Chicago Police both came out to defend the contract. The hearing was supposed to be a wide review of the Chicago Police Department’s use of technology. But it ended up being hours of discussion – mostly on the widely-criticized ShotSpotter technology. And this time, company was there to respond. Residents from wards across Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago police leader resigned over ‘inability’ of department brass ‘to even feign interest’ in reform, then accused officials of retaliation

A Chicago police leader who worked to implement the department’s federal consent decree sent a resignation letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot this summer alleging that CPD’s top leadership failed “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner.” Then the official alleged that Chicago police retaliated against him for raising concerns about the department’s progress complying with ...
CHICAGO, IL
George Floyd
Jacob Frey
Janesville Gazette

Lollapalooza look back: Fest officials said they wouldn’t check vaccine cards closely; rigor of contact tracing questioned

Shortly after the sun set on Lollapalooza 2021, after the Foo Fighters closed with “Everlong” and Young Thug wrapped his short performance, festival organizers announced they will return to Grant Park in July. By many measures, Lollapalooza had made a triumphant comeback to the city, even as Chicago experienced a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Janesville Gazette

Former suburban Chicago tech CEO to be 1st Illinoisan sentenced in US Capitol breach

A former Inverness tech executive is scheduled Friday to become the first Illinoisan sentenced for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bradley Rukstales, 53, pleaded guilty in August to willfully and knowingly parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Janesville Gazette

Wisconsin governor activates National Guard ahead of Rittenhouse deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. — Wisconsin’s governor has deployed 500 National Guard members to Kenosha ahead of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. The Wisconsin National Guard will stage outside the city, where closing arguments are expected to begin Monday. The guard members will be tasked with protecting infrastructure and providing law enforcement with logistical support, but will not interfere with protests, the governor said in a statement.
KENOSHA, WI
Janesville Gazette

Top public safety adviser for Chicago mayor resigned amid concerns about city’s ability to ‘keep moving ... forward’ on crime prevention and consent decree

CHICAGO — A top adviser to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot resigned in August while raising concerns about the city’s ability to “keep moving the ball forward” on its violence prevention efforts and Police Department consent decree implementation, records obtained by the Chicago Tribune show. Lightfoot’s one-time deputy mayor for public...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Why Legal Experts Say Bribery, Corruption Trial Of John Dougherty, Bobby Henon Could Change City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Day two of jury deliberations have wrapped up in the bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon. Eyewitness News reporter Howard Monroe spoke with legal experts about why they say this case is so significant. Both Henon and Dougherty deny any wrongdoing. But experts say these two men hold so much influence in the city that they should’ve known better. They also say this case could change City Council forever. “One has the ability to make things happen and one has the ability to influence things to happen,” attorney Keir Bradford-Grey said. Bradford-Grey says...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

Organization calls on CPD to hire more Black officers

CHICAGO — A Chicago-based media group is calling on the Chicago Police Department to hire more African American officers to better reflect the makeup of the city. Thus far, the MEG Council, or Media Editing Group, say requests for updated hiring numbers have been ignored. “The hiring practices have been flawed for a long time,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Olszewski Proposes Expanding Role Of Baltimore County Commission On Veterans’ Affairs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — To mark Veterans Day, Baltimore County Johnny Executive Olszewski Jr. proposed legislation to expand the role of a commission designed to enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families. Formed in 2003, the Baltimore County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs has been defunct over the last several years, Olszewski’s office said. Under the bill, the committee would research the needs of veterans’ families, expand community outreach, work with relevant government agencies, and grow to include a larger, more diverse membership. “Today, as we honor all those veterans who have and continue to serve our nation, we are proud to announce these efforts to restart and expand this critical commission and ensure County government does all we can to support our veterans—and their families—across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. Olszewski will introduce the legislation at the Baltimore County Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Chicago Tribune

Chicago police sergeant faces termination over raid of social worker Anjanette Young’s home

A Chicago police supervisor now faces firing for his role in the wrongful raid of social worker Anjanette Young’s home a few years ago. Sgt. Alex Wolinski faces dismissal for eight different Police Department rule violations — ranging from bringing discredit to the department and failing to promote its efforts to disrespecting a person and incompetency — according to city records filed last ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

GOP bill would target Ohio protesters with terrorism law

COLUMBUS (AP) — A Republican bill moving in the Ohio House would target protesters with a provision normally used against terroristic activity. Cindy Abrams and Sara Carruthers are GOP House lawmakers. Their proposed legislation would allow police officers harmed during riots to sue individuals or organizations that provided material support or resources, such as lodging […]
OHIO STATE
Cook County Record

Two dozen unions ask Cook County judge to block Lightfoot's Chicago city worker COVID vax mandate

After a judge granted the request of Chicago’s Police union and slapped a hold on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID vaccine mandate, unions representing thousands of other Chicago city workers have asked a Cook County judge to similarly order the mayor to bargain with them before forcing their unvaccinated workers to take the jab or risk losing their jobs.
COOK COUNTY, IL
inquirer.com

‘It’s been enormously difficult’: How Bobby Henon’s staff has run his office through a corruption trial

At trial in Philadelphia on Monday, federal prosecutors delivered closing arguments in their yearslong quest to put Councilmember Bobby Henon behind bars on charges of conspiracy, bribery, and fraud. But at Henon’s district office, nine miles away in Northeast Philadelphia, people had other things on their minds. Jean Ulmer’s main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

