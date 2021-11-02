CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $628 on an RTX 3060 Ti Alienware gaming PC in today's Black Friday deals

By Alex Whitelock
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Early Black Friday gaming PC deals are dropping right now at Dell, the best one so far being this Alienware Aurora R12 with an RTX 3060 Ti for $1,371.99 (was $1,999). While we've seen some great PC deals at Dell over the past few weeks, especially on RTX 3080 machines, this...

