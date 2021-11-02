iPhone 14 might not be that much more powerful than the iPhone 13

Long gone are the days when a new iPhone launch was a strictly one-device affair, but the four Apple unveiled at its later-than-usual event last month was a new record. Half of your decision about which one to get is easy. Do you like the idea of the most affordable iPhone that easily fits into the palm of even the smallest of hands, with few compromises? Get an iPhone 12 Mini. Or perhaps you prefer your phones to be pocket-bursting beasts with the very best spec sheet? You’ll want an iPhone 12 Pro Max, friend.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO