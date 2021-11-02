CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 might not be that much more powerful than the iPhone 13

By James Rogerson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The iPhone 14 is sure to be a powerful phone, but it might not get quite as big a boost in power as we’d hoped, as Apple could be stuck using 5nm chipsets again, as it did with the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12. That ‘5nm’ refers to...

