‘Yellowstone’: Meet Jacki Weaver’s Caroline Warner, the Duttons’ Latest Enemy

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
Chicot County News
 6 days ago

There’s a new vulture hungry to acquire the Duttons’ Montana cattle ranch on Yellowstone: ruthless Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), CEO of Market Equities, the company that employs familiar schemer Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway). “She’s a city slicker walking through fields of cowpats in designer...

