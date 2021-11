Coming off his quietest game of the season, Odell Beckham Jr. is getting some support from another star who knows a little bit about playing in Cleveland: LeBron James. Beckham Jr. recorded just one reception for six yards on his lone target Sunday in a 15-10 home loss to the Steelers. OBJ has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season, and he has two or fewer catches in four of the six games.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO