Chromebook shipments have skyrocketed in the past year and a half, thanks or no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to remote work and schooling. Unsurprisingly, there are a few manufacturers that are now trying to capitalize on that newfound popularity of the platform before demand dries up. Of all the PC makers, however, LG has been noticeably absent on that scene for years, but that might be changing now that the existence of a certain LG Chromebook has been sighted.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO