Dalton High School's athletics programs will compete in Class 5A during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, bumping down from Class 6A. Dalton High is on the move to Class 5A, while newly-opened The Dalton Academy will compete in Class 2A in next two-year reclassification cycle, which was announced Tuesday by the Georgia High School Association. The other high school programs in Whitfield County and the two Murray County high schools will remain in their respective classifications for two more seasons.

DALTON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO