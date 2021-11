Choice Hotels International Inc. is moving its headquarters from Rockville to North Bethesda, significantly downsizing its space in the process. Choice (NYSE: CHH) has signed a 10-year lease for 105,000 square feet in a new building to be constructed at 915 Meeting St. in Federal Realty Investment Trust's Pike & Rose development. The hotel company will take up about 40% of the new 16-story, 276,000-square-foot building as part of a deal that's been in the works for more than a year, said Don Wood, CEO of Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), in an interview.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO