Kristen Stewart is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

By Antoinette Bueno‍
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The 31-year-old actress revealed the big news during her appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. Stewart said that it was Meyer who popped the question. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,"...

Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart Started Raking In the Cash Before ‘Twilight’ Came Out: What Is Her Net Worth?

It’s a well-known fact that Kristen Stewart became an A-lister when she landed the role of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The franchise reached worldwide box office success by 2012, with all five films soaring higher than $3 billion in total. However, the former vampire-adoring actress has been acting since childhood. And now, she has found further success as she landed the lead role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth around $70 million.
Princess Diana Never Wanted to ‘Give Up’ on Her Marriage to Prince Charles

Not her choice? Princess Diana became a household name when she married Prince Charles in July 1981, but the end of their marriage brought her even more attention. “I think that even after the separation in 1992, they still carried on doing engagements. I don’t think Diana ever really wanted to truly give up,” royal expert Emma Cooper exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 2. “Actually, it was the queen in the end [that] said, ‘You’re separated. You need to get divorced.’ And I think she never, ever — did she really want to do that? Look, I don’t know. It feels to me from the evidence of all the testimony that we had in her own words, that it was hard for her.”
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah's Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.
demotix.com

Tom Cruise Has a New Appearance, And It’s Not Nice at All

People change all the time, for better and worse. But, today we have images of Tom Cruise that show the actors looking quite different than what we’re used to. The Mission Impossible star attended a baseball game during the weekend and he looked nothing like his old self. The rumor that started immediately is that he underwent plastic surgery procedures.
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
