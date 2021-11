A small lot on the south end of Mitchell's Main Street will be changing hands after a local bar owner’s $12,000 offer on the property was accepted on Monday. The Mitchell City Council approved the offer on the city-owned lot that sits to the north side of Jades Bar, which Mayor Bob Everson previously indicated will be transformed into an outdoor patio. Anisa Deinert, owner of Jades Bar, made the lone offer on the property that was previously a public parking lot in downtown Mitchell.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO