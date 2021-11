New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued an alert to New York parents concerning products that are deceptively designed to look like standard snack foods and candy, but actually contain high levels of cannabis and THC. James says these products, which are illegal and unregulated in New York State, can be extremely dangerous to human health. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) urges parents throughout the state to remain alert against the online sale of these dangerous and misleading products.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO