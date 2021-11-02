CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Sign OLB Taco Charlton To 53, Sign K Josh Lambo To Practice Squad

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed OLB Taco Charlton to their 53-man roster, their replacement for the now-traded Melvin Ingram. The team also announced a pair of practice squad signings, kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Khalil Davis. The team also announced the release of practice squad DL Chris...

steelersdepot.com

