Kenya Senate should just wait for FKF audit – Nyamweya

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgitated stakeholders have called on the Senate to keep off after a statement issued to stop the Sports CS from taking action against the federation. The Kenya Senate has come under severe attack from football stakeholders after they moved to bar Sports CS Amina Mohamed from taking action against Football Kenya...

www.goal.com

chatsports.com

Nyamweya calls for government to dissolve FKF and appoint caretaker committee

Sam Nyamweya has called on the government to move with speed and disband the Football Kenya Federation led by Nick Mwendwa after they were accused of running down the sport in the country. With the government confirming they have been given the go-ahead to audit the federation accounts, Nyamweya, who...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Fifa officials arrive in Kenya days after Sport CS ordered audit of FKF accounts

World governing body Fifa has sent three officials to Kenya just a week after the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed ordered a thorough audit of the Football Kenya Federation accounts. The three officials, from the Fifa governance department, will jet in on Tuesday and a source privy to the...
FIFA
goal.com

FKF's Mwendwa: Is the sports ministry maliciously trying to get Kenya banned by Fifa?

The federation's chief dismissed claims the government had been given the green light by the world governing body to inspect its accounts. Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has alleged the permanent secretary for sports, Joe Okudo, lied to parliament that they have been given permission by Fifa to audit their accounts.
FIFA
chatsports.com

Nyamweya: Stakeholders behind PS Okudo and government to clean up FKF mess

Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya insists the stakeholders are backing Sports Ministry's Permanent Secretary Joe Okudo and Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed in their bid to clean the alleged mess in the Federation. The ongoing regime is accused of misappropriating public funds and recently, the government through the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amina Mohamed
goal.com

Sports Registrar orders FKF to submit 34 documents to begin audit process

The Inspection Committee has promised to complete the exercise of scrutinizing the federation’s accounts in the next two weeks. Sports Registrar has moved to start the process of auditing Football Kenya Federation accounts as ordered by the Ministry of Sports. Goal can exclusively reveal the Sports Registrar through a committee...
FIFA
goal.com

FKF CEO Otieno smells foul play in hurried audit by Sports Ministry inspectors

The official believes the auditors had no enough time to go through the massive volume of documents before them to make an informed conclusion. Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno has questioned the motive behind the order by the Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed to audit the former's accounts.
SPORTS
goal.com

Keep Off! Nairobi County FA tells Senator Sakaja to stop defending FKF's Mwendwa

While contributing to the ongoing inspection, the city leader told the Sports Minister not to take any action against the besieged federation. The Nairobi County Football Association has asked City Senator Johnson Sakaja to stop defending Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa. On Tuesday, Sakaja - who is the chair...
FIFA
goal.com

'Senate will not try to stop the FKF inspection process' - Sakaja

The leader made the remarks when the federation leaders appeared before a parliamentary committee on Thursday. Senate's Labour and Social Welfare Committee chair, Johnson Sakaja, has stated that parliament will not try to stop the ongoing inspection of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). Sakaja made the remarks when the FKF...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

'FKF must be audited' - Nairobi Senator Sakaja clarifies stand on Sports Registrar inspection

After sustained pressure from members of the public and football stakeholders, Nairobi City Senator Johnson Sakaja has clarified the statements he made on Tuesday regarding the inspection process that Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is undergoing. During Senate proceedings, Sakaja emphasised that not one person should take action that will lead...
FIFA
goal.com

'Mwendwa not meant for football, Nyamweya was better' - Former FKF NEC member Alila

The current federation head has been under immense pressure owing to the dropping standards of the game as well as alleged misappropriation of funds. Former Nyanza regional Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee member Toma Alila has hit out at current president Nick Mwendwa for allegedly mismanaging the sport in the country.
SOCCER
goal.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Partey headache hits Ghana ahead of Ethiopia and South Africa showdowns

The Arsenal man could be missing when the Black Stars line up against the Walias and Bafana. Ghana face uncertainty about the availability of midfield dynamo Thomas Partey for their crucial upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures against Ethiopia and South Africa, as the player has had to sit out Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

FIFA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

POLITICS
AFP

WORLD
WLNS

TRAVEL
goal.com

