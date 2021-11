As far as candy recipes go, this one is probably as easy as it gets — so easy it is regularly made on the streets of South Korea. There, vendors melt sugar until it is a golden, amber color and then add baking soda so that the mixture lifts and becomes light, becoming a crisp, sweet treat. The mixture is then poured onto parchment paper and a cookie cutter is used to fashion what is now dalgona candy into any shape you might want it to be (via Delish).

