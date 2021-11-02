Ed Sheeran says ‘SNL’ appearance is “still on,” now that he’s out of quarantine

When it comes to album sales, Ed Sheeran and Adele have always been in friendly competition. They're also both old school when it comes to giving fans vinyl albums. During a recent interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Sheeran revealed he rushed to finish and record Equals by July."There's, like, three vinyl factories in the world, so you have to do it really [early]," he explained."And Adele had basically booked out all the vinyl factories, so we had to get a slot and get our album in there." He added that at the time, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, ABBA, and Elton John were also scurrying to get their projects on vinyl. Watch the clip below!

