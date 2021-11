The family of a teenage girl who went missing while running a morning errand in mid-October is asking for assistance in finding her. Jashyah Moore, 14, went to the U.S. Market on Central Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, her mother Jamie Moore told news station WPIX in New York. But she came back and told her mother that she'd lost the family's EBT card — a debit card used for food assistance purchases — intended to pay for the orange juice and paper towels.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO