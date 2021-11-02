CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Why an electric car battery is so expensive, for now

By David Stringer and Kyunghee Park
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Tesla Inc.'s ballyhooed Battery Day event in 2020, CEO Elon Musk set himself an ambitious target: to produce a $25,000 electric vehicle in three years. Hitting that sticker price -- about $15,000 cheaper than the company's least expensive model today -- is seen as critical to delivering a truly mass-market...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

The Build Back Better Act wants you to buy an electric car. An electric bike? Not so much

The current draft of the proposed Build Back Better bill would (if it ever passes) give a financial boost to the transition to electric vehicles, supplying federal tax credits for both EVs and electric bike purchases. But the incentive for EVs is large, while the bike incentives are much smaller—and available to fewer people. The difference between those incentives shows just how much the Biden administration is still prioritizing driving, rather than encouraging people to give up their cars, at least for shorter trips.
CARS
techxplore.com

Electrifying transport: Why New Zealand can't rely on battery-powered cars alone

The transport sector accounts for 47% of New Zealand's carbon dioxide emissions. It will be a focus for decarbonisation to meet the country's new climate pledge to cut emissions by half by 2030. Most (90%) transport emissions come from road transport, which is also the fastest-growing sector. Battery-driven electric vehicles...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Stellantis’ Battery Electric Vehicles Will Be Powered By Samsung

Battery electric vehicles are the next evolution in transportation, without a doubt. Love it or hate it, electric cars are the future. That being said, automakers need to quickly make the necessary moves to meet the growing demand for EVs. Stellantis is doing its part to make sure it’s ready for the upcoming shift.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IEEE Spectrum

Solid-State Batteries Rev Up Electric Cars, Boost Grid Storage

Solid-state batteries promise to prove safer and longer lasting than conventional batteries. Now companies suggest they may commercialize solid-state batteries in the next five years for use in electric "hypercars" and power grids. Conventional batteries supply electricity via chemical reactions between two electrodes, the anode and cathode, which typically interact...
CARS
TechRadar

Toyota bZ4X is an electric car with a water-cooled battery and solar panel roof

The Toyota bZ4X is the first electric car from the Japanese brand as it finally jumps on the EV band wagon. It's not a surprise though, as Toyota unveiled the bZ4X Concept earlier this year, and that concept has now found its way to a full production vehicle - and it doesn't look like too much has changed in the transition from conception to reality.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Deseret News

Why Utah and the West are the best places to own an electric car

Automakers have been moving into the electric vehicle market as nations worldwide aim to cut their emissions and combat climate change. In the United States, President Joe Biden has called on manufacturers to stop making gasoline-powers cars and trucks by 2030. But America’s development of the financial and physical infrastructure...
uatrav.com

Now is the time to invest in established car, truck companies as electric vehicle plans proceed

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular among consumers, offering savings on fuel and maintenance costs while leaving a smaller environmental footprint. New electric vehicle, or EV manufacturers are emerging across the nation, each hoping to establish a place in the growing field. Among these companies are the traditional automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, with each having strong plans for electrification that could translate into big returns for investors.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Just Released Home Chargers for All Electric Cars, but Why?

With unmatchable stealth, Tesla just released Level 2 home chargers that work on every North American electric car. This happens on the same day Tesla’s universal Superchargers open up in the Netherlands. But the motives and reasoning behind this expansion aren’t exactly clear. So let’s take a deeper dive into the home charger technology Tesla released, and how much it’ll cost.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Electric Cars#Electric Battery#Lithium Ion Battery#Tesla Inc#Ev#Toyota Motor Co#Volkswagen Ag#Bnef
theiet.org

How will electric cars 'die'?

Has much research been carried out into what happens to electric cars as they age and how they eventually ‘die’?. 1 The bodywork rusts away. Theoretically the same as for an ICE car, but will electric cars be on average more or less rust prone than ICE cars due to differences in the internal structure of the bodyshell?
CARS
rdworldonline.com

DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

A path forward on electric cars

Megan McArdle did a good job explaining the pros and cons concerning the electric vehicle industry as it relates to the common person [“I’m no longer an EV skeptic, but I still didn’t buy one,” op-ed, Oct. 27]. The initial cost will come down as demand increases, but the problem of charging the batteries will remain a roadblock. Besides finding a place to charge the battery, plugging it in results in creating carbon from wherever the electricity is generated. Something is burning somewhere. Taking long road trips will also be a problem.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy