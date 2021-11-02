Why an electric car battery is so expensive, for now

The current draft of the proposed Build Back Better bill would (if it ever passes) give a financial boost to the transition to electric vehicles, supplying federal tax credits for both EVs and electric bike purchases. But the incentive for EVs is large, while the bike incentives are much smaller—and available to fewer people. The difference between those incentives shows just how much the Biden administration is still prioritizing driving, rather than encouraging people to give up their cars, at least for shorter trips.

