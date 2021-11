Check out the most expensive and least expensive new cars to insure. See why the 2022 Subaru Outback and 2022 Subaru Forester are among the 10-best vehicles to insure. How much does it cost to insure the 2022 Subaru Outback and 2022 Forester? The 2022 Subaru Outback and 2022 Forester cost less to insure than other new SUVs. A new insure.com report says the 2022 Subaru Outback midsize SUV and 2022 Forester compact SUV are among the top-10 least expensive new cars to insure. Another report from Vincentric says the Subaru Outback is the lowest cost to own.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO