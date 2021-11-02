OG&E Launches New Electric Utility Website

LG may have bowed out of the mobile business but the South Korean tech company is still alive. We won’t expect any new smartphones or tablets from the brand but we can anticipate for new technologies and more smart products. When it comes to the automotive industry, it wants to get in by introducing a new vehicle infotainment system. This new product will be available first in the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric. The latter was recently shown off at the IAA MOBILITY 2021 in Germany.

